Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are married? 

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt confirmed that she ‘has been married’ to Ranbir Kapoor for many years now.

Ahead of the release of her much-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the young starlet chatted with an Indian news portal, when she addressed her marriage rumors with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

When asked about Ranbir’s statement in a 2020 interview about their marriage being delayed due to the pandemic, the celebrity affirmed with COVID playing spoilsport to their plans. “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time”, Alia Bhatt stated.

“Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way”, she added.

The duo made the confirmation on dating rumors, when they attended Ranbir’s first co-star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together, back in 2018, and have been quite open about their relationship ever since.

The Bollywood couple gets spotted together at events and parties and often makes appearances on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account. Besides, the 28-year-old has gotten approval from beau’s family as well and loves to spend time with his mother, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, and attend Kapoor family’s events as well.

The couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year.

