Bollywood, India’s glittering film industry, has long been a dream factory, producing stars who captivate audiences with their talent and charisma. However, in recent years, the industry has been plagued by a growing malaise: nepotism. The practice of favoring star kids over outsiders has not only stifled fresh talent but has also led to a series of box office failures, eroding the audience’s trust in Bollywood.

The recent debacle of Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan (Aamir Khan’s son) and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter), the colossal failure of Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor, and the consistent underperformance of star kids like Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are glaring examples of how nepotism is failing Bollywood.

This article delves into why nepotism is harming the industry, citing recent and past examples, and argues that forcing audiences to accept mediocre talent will drive them toward South Indian cinema.

Will Nepotism End with Bollywood?

Nepotism in Bollywood is not a new phenomenon. For decades, star kids have been given preferential treatment, often bypassing the grueling struggles faced by outsiders. While some star kids, like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have managed to carve a niche for themselves through hard work and talent, the majority have failed to live up to the expectations set by their illustrious surnames. The problem lies not in their lineage but in the lack of meritocracy. Bollywood’s obsession with launching star kids, often at the expense of more deserving talent, has resulted in a string of underwhelming performances and box office disasters.

Recent Failures: A Testament to Nepotism’s Downfall

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa

The much-hyped debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in Loveyapa was met with widespread criticism. Despite the backing of two powerhouse families, the film failed to resonate with audiences. Critics panned the lack of chemistry between the leads and their inability to carry the film. The movie’s failure highlighted the stark reality that star power alone cannot guarantee success; talent and hard work are indispensable. Janhvi Kapoor in Devara

Janhvi Kapoor, another star kid who has been aggressively promoted by the industry, faced a major setback with Devara. The film, which was touted as a big-budget spectacle, turned out to be a colossal failure. Audiences criticized Janhvi’s performance, calling it wooden and unconvincing. Her inability to connect with viewers, despite her privileged background, underscores the limitations of nepotism. Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan

Arjun Kapoor, despite being launched with much fanfare, has consistently delivered lackluster performances. Films like Tevar, Half Girlfriend, and Namaste England have been critical and commercial failures. Similarly, Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, has failed to make a mark with films like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi. Sara Ali Khan, despite her initial hype, has struggled to deliver a hit after Kedarnath. Her recent films, including Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re, have been panned by critics and audiences alike.

Historical Precedents: The Long Road to Mediocrity

The current wave of nepotism is not an isolated trend. History is replete with examples of star kids who took years and multiple films to prove their worth—or never did.

Imran Khan

Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, was launched with great expectations in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which was a hit. However, his subsequent films, such as Kidnap, Luck, and Katti Batti, were critical and commercial disasters. Despite his charm, Imran failed to establish himself as a bankable star and eventually faded into obscurity. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, son of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, struggled for years to find his footing in Bollywood. Despite being launched in Refugee (2000), it took him over a decade and numerous flops to deliver a few hits like Guru and Dostana. Even today, his career is marked by inconsistency and unfulfilled potential.

These examples illustrate that nepotism does not guarantee success. While star kids may have the advantage of a ready-made platform, they often lack the grit and talent required to sustain a long-term career.

The Audience’s Growing Discontent

The Indian audience is no longer willing to accept mediocrity. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, viewers have become more discerning and vocal about their preferences. The constant barrage of star kids being thrust upon them, despite their repeated failures, has led to widespread frustration. This discontent is evident in the growing popularity of South Indian cinema, which has been delivering high-quality content with fresh faces and compelling storytelling.

Films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and RRR have not only shattered box office records but have also won the hearts of audiences across the country. These films prove that content is king and that audiences are willing to embrace new talent if it comes with genuine skill and effort.

The Road Ahead: A Call for Change

If Bollywood continues to prioritize nepotism over meritocracy, it risks alienating its audience further. The industry must recognize that star power alone cannot sustain its relevance. Instead, it should focus on nurturing fresh talent and investing in quality content. Outsiders like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kangana Ranaut have proven that talent and hard work can triumph over privilege.

Moreover, Bollywood must learn from the success of South Indian cinema, which has thrived by prioritizing storytelling and innovation. The industry must embrace diversity and give opportunities to those who truly deserve them, rather than relying on the crutch of nepotism.