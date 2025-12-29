Top 5 Biggest Bollywood Box Office Disasters of 2025

Year 2025 delivered blockbuster hits like Saiyaara, and Dhurandhar, but it also saw several high-profile films crash spectacularly. Massive budgets, star power, and hype couldn’t save these movies from poor scripts, negative reviews, and audience rejection. Here are the top 5 biggest Bollywood flops of 2025, ranked by financial losses and underperformance.

1. War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starred in this YRF Spy Universe sequel, directed by Ayan Mukerji. With a reported ₹400 crore budget, it aimed to dominate but became one of the year’s largest disasters due to a weak storyline and franchise fatigue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– Budget: ~₹400 crore

– Worldwide Gross: ₹360-400 crore

– Verdict: Flop/Disaster

– Reasons for Flop: Needed over ₹700 crore to break even; critically panned script and high costs led to massive losses despite decent gross.

2. Sikandar

Salman Khan’s Eid release, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, carried huge expectations but opened strong only to collapse quickly amid negative word-of-mouth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– Budget: ~₹200 crore

– India Net: ~₹103-110 crore

– Worldwide Gross: ~₹176-185 crore

– Verdict: Disaster

– Reasons for Flop: Sharp drops after opening; failed to meet Salman Khan’s mass appeal standards, becoming one of his biggest post-pandemic flops.

3. Emergency

Kangana Ranaut directed, produced, and starred in this controversial biopic on Indira Gandhi’s Emergency era. It generated pre-release buzz but bombed due to poor audience connect.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– Budget: ~₹50 crore

– Worldwide Gross: ~₹22.5 crore

– Verdict: Disaster

– Reasons for Flop: Low footfalls from week one; polarizing theme and narrative didn’t translate to commercial success.

4. Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff’s action franchise entry, directed by A Harsha, featured intense stunts but marked the series’ lowest performer amid graphic violence and script issues.

– Budget: High (action-heavy)

– India Net: ~₹47-53 crore

– Worldwide Gross: ~₹66-77 crore

– Verdict: Flop

– Reasons for Flop: Franchise fatigue; sharp declines and lack of mass appeal turned it into a major underperformer.

5. Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar led this ensemble comedy franchise installment with a ₹225-240 crore budget. It grossed decently but fell short of recovery due to high costs and repetitive humor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– Budget: ~₹225-240 crore

– India Net: ~₹198 crore

– Worldwide Gross: ~₹242-304 crore

– Verdict: Average/Losing

– Reasons for Flop: Needed much higher to profit; suffered from formula fatigue despite entering key clubs.

Lessons from 2025’s Bollywood Flops

Inflated budgets, over-reliance on stars and franchises, and weak storytelling doomed these films. Audiences favored fresh content and value-for-money entertainment. As 2026 approaches, Bollywood must focus on tighter scripts and realistic spending. Which 2025 flop surprised you most? Drop your thoughts below!