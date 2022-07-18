Bollywood copies Call band’s song Laree Choote

Bollywood does not stop when it comes to copying Pakistani songs and now they have copied Call band’s hit song Laree Choote.

The chorus of the song Kesariya from the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra is strikingly similar to that of the Pakistani melody.

Abe itna bhi copy mat karo 😂#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Laree Choote is the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Actors Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol feature in the music video.

Social media users found how the song resembled Call band’s hit song. They lashed out at the makers for lack of originality.

Absolutely ridiculous that Bollywood has banned Pakistani artists but keeps ripping off their music without credit them. Music of Brahmastra song #Kesariya seems to have ripped off Call The Band song #LaareeChootee — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 18, 2022

Kesariya = Laree Choote Damn, can this film produce anything original without copying anything? — you (@_thatutsavojha) July 17, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo stirred controversy when singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Nach Punjaban was featured in its trailer.

After stealing the song "Booh e baariyan" now they stole our another song "Nach Punjaban"pic.twitter.com/Byz0d3xlBr — Amnah Jabeen (@AmnahJPlus) May 22, 2022

The singer had criticized Karan Johar after the trailer, which featured the song, made rounds on social media platforms.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

However, his accusations were denied by the makers of the movie when a UK-based record label ‘Movie Box’ got into the matter and assured that the song was licensed by them to be included in the movie.

Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable. — MOVIEBOX (@1Moviebox) May 22, 2022

The official music video saw Abrar-ul-Haq credited for his song. His name was added to the music composition and lyrics under the credits.

He then announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-series for using his song in the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo.

