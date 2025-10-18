Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari stuns with Taylor Swift-like look

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has left fans in awe with her latest photoshoot. Many fans mistook Aditi Rao Hydari for American singer Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old Aditi Rao Hydari shared stunning images on Instagram showcasing her enchanting expressions.

What set her fashion look apart was her striking resemblance to Swift. Aditi, known for her role as “Bibbojaan” in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi, donned a dark blue strapless top paired with a puffy balloon-style skirt. However, it was her loose hair with bangs that actually captured the attention of social media users.

Accessorised with pearl stud earrings and red pointed heels, Aditi opted for natural makeup to complete her look. She captioned her post, “My very own fairy tale, while slaying demons with fairy dust”, while expressing gratitude to her stylist.

The comment section quickly filled with admiration, users likening her to Taylor Swift. One user wrote, “Our very own Ms Swift”, while another noted, “Indian version of Taylor Swift”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

On the professional front, Aditi was last seen in the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which was released in May 2024. She is currently working on O Saathi Re, a web series directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal.