Bollywood filmmaker trolled over Roger Federer tweet

An Indian filmmaker is getting trolled for putting a picture of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in a post honouring tennis legend Roger Federer on his retirement.

‘Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer,” Hansal Mehta’s tweet read. Instead of using the 20-time Grand Slam winner, he posted a picture of the Dabangg actor.

His social media post caught brought him in the limelight. Netizens came up with sarcastic and humourous responses.

Hi I’m vin diesel pic.twitter.com/uNw84IijXa — Digital Assets (@alerts_airdrop) September 16, 2022

Are you making a biopic of Federer with Arbaz, bad choice — Kamal Datta (@KamalDatta1) September 16, 2022

That’s how much research goes into a film making in Bollywood…..Not your fault sir😝✌️ — Amar Rai (@RaiAmar) September 17, 2022

Kuch bhi.. Photo kiska and u r talking abt whom.. @mehtahansal what is ur point…. 🤔🤔 — pranit (@StudioPhototrix) September 17, 2022

The best tweet on Federer retirement 😂😂😂 — Sidharth Bhat (@SidharthBhat) September 16, 2022

Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, has announced he will retire after next week’s Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and re-defined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have feared in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he stated. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old.”

He added: “I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

