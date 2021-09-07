Bollywood is a toxic place with no love or empathy: Kangana Ranaut

Controversial Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed the Indian film industry for its exclusionary and cold environment, reported India Times.

In a recent interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube, Kangana Ranaut detailed her less than pleasant experience in Bollywood and said, “In Hindi films, because we’ve all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always. Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that’s not helping at all.”

She went on to expressly label the Indian film industry as “toxic” because “nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground that we are able to identify with.”

Ranaut even claimed that Bollywood is devoid of love and empathy. “A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be,” she said.

According to the Queen actor, Indian regional cinema on the other hand is on a much better wavelength. “What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They’re chameleons, and that’s something that they resonate with,” she shared.

“It (regional cinema) is going higher and higher, and we are also seeking some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. I hope it remains like that and too many people coming in here don’t ruin it,” added Ranaut.

In recent years, Ranaut has been vocal about her disdain for Bollywood and Indian left-wing politics – from calling out nepotism in the industry and accusing top-billed filmmakers and actors of being ‘druggies’ to slamming the farmers’ protests and various politicians online, the Thalaivi actress has managed to tick off a lot of people.

In fact, her Twitter account was also suspended early in May 2021 after a series of incriminating tweets about post-election violence in the Indian state of West Bengal. She had called for Indian PM Narendra Modi to “tame” the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. read more

Her suspension spurred an air of jubilation among Indians on Twitter, one of whom tweeted, “One virus left the twitter, now waiting for the other virus to leave the country,” as a dig at Ranaut.