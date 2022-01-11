Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan receives bomb threat

Indian police arrested a man who threatened to launch a terrorist attack on the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian news agency reported.

An Indian news agency mentioned that a man contacted Maharashtra police on January 6th. He threatened of carrying out ‘nuclear attacks’ across Mumbai.

Apart from the actor’s home Mannat, Jitesh Thakur’s list included Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The City Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma, speaking with the media, said that call came from the Jabalpur area.

“We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur,” the police official was quoted saying in the report. “They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told the media that the Maharashtra police shared a mobile number which led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jitesh Thakur.

He mentioned that the man is a habitual drinker with a history of making hoax calls.

