Bridgerton second season to have hit Bollywood movie song

The list of songs that will be heard in the second season of the Netflix show Bridgerton is here and one of the melodies from the Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of them.

A report from the India-based news agency Hindustan Times stated that a cover version of the title song is a part of it. The cover version, composed by Kris Bowers, is on the list.

The other songs on the list are cover versions of are Stay Away from Nirvana, Material Girl by Madonna, Diamonds from Rihanna, Dancing on my own by Robyn, Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, Sign of the times by Harry Styles, How Deep is your love by Calvin Harris and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

The showrunner Chris Van Dusen, in an interview with a foreign news agency, said the songs are powerful and for specific reasons.

“I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons,” he was quoted saying in the report. “Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for anyone scene before landing on the perfect one to use.”

He added: “This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”

Justin Kamps, the show’s music supervisor, expressed his optimism of the cover version getting good reviews.

The series’ music supervisor said he is “excited for everyone to hear these songs,” because even though they may be “huge songs that everyone knows,” an instrumental version “breathes new life and brings them to a new audience.”

It is pertinent to mention that the first season had cover versions of Maroon 5’s Girls Like You along with In My Blood by Shawn Mendes, Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams and others.

The first season of the show tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), the second season is set to follow the thrilling love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

