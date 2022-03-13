I wanted to leave Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan

Bollywood film producer Gauri Khan revealed that once considered to take divorce with actor husband Shah Rukh Khan due to personal problems.

Gauri Khan, who has produced many of Shah Rukh Khan’s films under her banner Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan, spoke about her relationship in talk show Koffee with Karan.

The 51-year-old film producer claimed she took a break from their relationship as she could not handle him being too controlling towards her.

“Later, I went back to him.” Gauri Khan concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood actor, in an earlier interview, had earlier said that producer was leading his life right from the very beginning of their relationship. He termed her a superwoman.

“In some ways, my life has been led by women,” he said. “Gauri has been behind me like a force in everything I do. To be able to handle a household and keep it detached from my profession is the job of a superwoman, and Gauri does it effortlessly. I still don’t know how she does it.”

The projects which celebrity couples have worked together are Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Billu, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan got acquainted with Gauri Khan in India’s capital New Year back in 1986, before tying the knot iin 1991. They have three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abraham Khan.

