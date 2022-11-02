Shahrukh Khan’s Birthday: Bollywood sends love and warmth to King

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday, on Wednesday. The film industry sent love, warmth and heartfelt wishes to the king.

While the megastar himself treated his millions of fans with an action-packed teaser of his much-anticipated comeback film ‘Pathaan’ earlier today, the massive fanbase and the whole Bollywood industry made sure to make the day special for King Khan with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer and one of the very close friends of Khan, Farah Khan turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday midnight and dedicated a sweet birthday post to her ‘Shah’. With a nostalgic slideshow of pictures of the two, the loyal friend wrote, “Mine!! ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

“My Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are.”

Another best buddy of SRK and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar also penned some heart-melting words for the ‘Bhai’ with an adorable throwback video. The ‘Koffee with Karan’ host shared an anecdote of his first meeting with Shahrukh Khan, 29 years ago, and noted, “Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with rapt attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He added, “For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai❤️❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Former Bollywood actor and a frequent Shahrukh heroine, Juhi Chawla posted a video as well to wish Khan on his birthday. The ‘Duplicate’ co-star posted a fan-edited collage of her singing praise of Khan for minutes straight. Among other wishers were the Bollywood divas, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The rising starlet Ananya Panday and Khan’s only daughter, Suhana also dedicated Instagram stories to the birthday boy.

Suhana Khan posted a childhood picture with the doting father and brother Aryan Khan and penned, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend I love u the mosttt.”

Watch ‘Pathaan’ teaser: The king is back with a bang

Comments