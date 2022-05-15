Meet Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

A video of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s lookalike is going viral across social media platforms.

An India-based news agency reported the woman was identified as Celesti Bairagey. She hails from the Assam state of India.

The doppelganger, whose smile and face cut resemble that of actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, shared videos of her on the social media application Instagram.

She wore a white saree that was similar to the one which Alia Bhatt wore during the promotion of her recently released crime-thriller film.

Alia Bhatt has worked on superhit and commercially successful projects. Her films include the Student of the Year franchise, Highway, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy and RRR.

Her upcoming projects are Brahmastra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The leading Bollywood actor will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in the Netflix production Heart of Stone.

“Marking her English-language debut in a major studio film, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’ from Netflix and Skydance,” read the headline on the screengrab shared by Bhatt on her Instagram handle, which soon broke the internet.

The project – being directed by Tom Harper – has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

