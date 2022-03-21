Ananya Panday gives her verdict about film remakes

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday said producers should come up with original movies instead of film remakes.

The 23-year-old made the statement in an interview with an India-based news agency.

The Bollywood actor, who is the daughter of fellow celebrity Chunky Panday, expressed happiness over the thought of no remakes of previous films.

“I’m hoping that we don’t make any more remakes. I’m really happy with this,” she said as quoted in the report. “This path that we’re going down where we’re kind of telling an original, braver, complex story.

“So, I’m kind of in that phase where I don’t really want to see more remakes.”

Heaping praise on the South Indian film-makers, the Gehraiyaan star said their projects were made according to the fans’ taste.

Ananya Panday said: “I think they know exactly what their audience wants. They create some different kind of magic as well. I personally don’t know how I feel about remakes anymore.”

The 23-year-old has worked in hit projects namely Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan.

She won the Best Female Debut award in the 2020 Filmfare Awards for her performance in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Her upcoming projects are Liger – which will mark her Telugu film debut – and Kho Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

