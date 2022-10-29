Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela unveils who ‘RP’ is

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela unveiled the real identity of ‘RP’ that she had mentioned in her earlier interview.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Previously, Urvashi Rautela created buzz when she claimed that she made a person “RP” wait in a hotel lobby for 10 hours. The fans speculated it was the India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The cricketer refuted the actor’s statement.

Moreover, the crowd started chanting “Urvashi” when he approached India pacer Arshdeep Singh during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.

The celebrity unveiled that “RP” is in fact the Tamil actor Ram Pothineni. She posted a picture of her with him on the social media application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

However, Ram Pothineni has not posted nor reposted the picture on his account.

Urvashi Rautela is in the centre of many controversies. Earlier, she claimed that veteran actor Nana Patekar and his social circle of threatening her wanting to end her acting career.

Related – Urvashi Rautela slams former PR manager for ‘character assassination’

Moreover, she became the butt of jokes after she shared an edited clip of her and Naseem Shah smiling at each other during a Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It showed the pacer grinning before it cuts to the celebrity returning the smile. The footage ended with them exchanging smiles.

Comments