Bollywood’s Fardeen Khan drops a bombshell

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan had won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Prem Aggan but he admitted to not being satisfied with his achievement.

The film, directed by his actor-father Feroze Khan, did not do well but the actor-son of former Bollywood actor Feroze Khan managed to bag the award.

The Fida star, in a tell-all interview, revealed the reason why he feels like that.

“Firstly, I don’t think I deserve this award, to be honest,” the Fida star said as quoted in a report by the India-based news agency Bollywood Hungama. “It was a culture back then that people got awards. I look at my work and I definitely didn’t deserve that.

“The film didn’t work. I didn’t work. When I look back, I thought I was horrible. I sat at home for the whole year. I had no work. The films I had signed before that, people took their monies back. I had spent some monies that I had been given. I had to return those monies.”

Fardeen Khan recalled his father telling him to start a journey of his own.

“My father was very clear with me that ‘Son, we tried. We failed.’ He said, ‘I will give you a roof over your head and food for one year.’ He gave been Rs. 50,000 a month and told me that ‘Now, you are going to do it on your own,” he recalled.

He described his father as a very strict person when it came to finances.

“So, he was very very strict, my dad. Because he was a completely self-made man and he just didn’t believe in protecting you, especially in terms of economic reality,” he stated.

