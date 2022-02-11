When Bollywood’s Raveena Tandon took revenge from Amir Khan

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recalled how she took revenge from co-celebrity Amir Khan for his prank on her during the film Andaz Apna Apna‘s shooting.

The funny situation had taken place while they were working on the cult classic Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna that also starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles in a singing show.

“I still remember when Aamir and I were shooting for ‘Andaz Apna Apna Ke Liye’ on the tonga,” she was quoted saying in a report. “It was a funny scene, little by little I had an idea that the entire team along with Aamir was going to prank me. We were sitting inside the tonga, I was getting my makeup done and Aamir was standing behind me.

“He asked me for tea and suddenly I saw that the cup of hot tea was about to fall on me after leaving him with him. I was scared, I immediately tried to save myself. Later I came to know that it was a prank. That cup was empty and it was tied with thread to a plate.”

She said that everyone found the situation humorous but had already thought of taking revenge.

“Aamir got down from the tonga for the washroom on foot because there was no vanity van then. Then the director also asked to pack up due to bad weather, but I requested Master ji to give some steps to Aamir now and ask him to do the steps in the tonga. Aamir started doing steps at the behest of Master ji, but after a while he realized that prank had happened to him too, because I was relaxing there. When I remember that story, I get a smile on my face,” she recalled.

Andaz Apna Apna tells the story of two men Amar Manohar (Amir Khan) and Prem Bhopali (Salman Khan) who go against each other for winning over a millionaire’s daughter. However, their lives change when they come across a gangster named Teja (Paresh Rawal).

