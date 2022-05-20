Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh land in legal trouble

Bollywood stars including Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more have landed into legal trouble due to product endorsement.

As per the reports from India-based news outlets, a case has been registered against four of the leading stars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Reportedly, Muzaffarpur-based social activist named Tamanna Hashm has filed a case against the aforementioned Bollywood celebs under sections 467, 468, 439, and 120B, for unethical promotion of ‘gutka’ and ‘pan masala’.

Celebs have been accused of ‘misusing their popularity for promoting gutka only in greed of money’. The case has been accepted by the court, and the matter will be heard on May 27.

It is pertinent to mention that veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan had terminated his contract with the tobacco brand last year, as announced by his office. “When Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising,” read the statement by his team.

“Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

For those unversed, actor Akshay Kumar earlier this year faced a similar row for endorsing a pan masala brand, and after receiving flak on social media, discontinued his deal with the brand and apologized to his fans.

“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” his statement read.

