Bollywood’s Shraddha Kapoor makes dreams come true for little girl Sia

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s shows unexpected gesture toward a little girl, Sia.

Recently, Sia 3Vedi went viral for her videos on social media. The child Sia resembles with Shardha Kapoor. Shardha replied to Sia’s stories and said, “Sia aap world mein sabse zyaada beautiful ho, Shraddha Kapoor khud aap jaisa bana cahhti hai”.

In the video clip, Sia is seen talking to her father, telling him that people in the comments say she looks like Shraddha Kapoor.

She also asks where Shraddha Kapoor lives. The father replied to her that the actress lives in Mumbai, far from their home in Bengaluru.

Hearing this, the little girl expresses her wish to meet Shraddha. Her father assures her that they will go to Mumbai so she can meet the actress.

In the comment section of this video, many Instagram users tagged Shraddha and praised Sia. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also left a comment, “It’s real.”

Finally, after three days, the video reached the Stree 2 actress, who reposted it on her Instagram Story with a sweet note that said Sia your so beautiful in this world, Shardha Kapoor also wanted to be like you.

Netizens praised the actress’s lovely gesture, and many pointed out in the comments that the video had not only reached Shraddha, but she had also reposted it.