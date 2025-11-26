Bollywood's Vidhu Vinod Chopra roasts social media influencers at IFFI

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a veteran Indian director, roasted social media content creators at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) during a master class in the Goa region.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, famous for iconic films such as 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, candidly discussed the impact of social media popularity on creativity in filmmaking.

The recent statements at IFFI immediately became a trendy topic, sparking extensive online debate regarding influencer culture. He notably remarked, “Kya word use kar sakta hun Ch**ya hain Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai 5 million hogaya, 10 million ho gaya, 20 million ho gaya.”

Referring to brands’ promotion, the 12th Fail filmmaker stated that marketers frequently reach out to influencers to advertise their products, emphasizing the significance of valuing authenticity over superficial online popularity.

However, Chopra’s forthright remarks have sparked widespread discussion all over social media platforms as followers and fans compliment his straightforward approach to modern fame.

Chopra notably has a lengthy history of success in Indian cinema, having won numerous Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards. He continues to influence spectators with his movies and his outspoken opinions about the show business arena.

Last year, Chopra confirmed working on the next parts of his films ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Munna Bhai.’

During a recent interview, the Bollywood filmmaker revealed that he was writing the scripts for ‘2 Idiots,’ a sequel to the hit ‘3 Idiots,’ and ‘Munna Bhai 3.’

“I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3,” he said while expressing hope that the projects could potentially be realised soon.

Responding to a question regarding his approach to filmmaking, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he preferred quality over quantity.

“I could have made 2-3 sequels of Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Bahut maal kama leta main (I could have earned loads of money), bought a big car and a big house,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.