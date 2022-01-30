Bomb attack leaves 16 injured in Jaffarabad: Police

JAFFARABAD: At least 16 persons were injured in an explosion at a thoroughfare of Jaffarabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Those injured in the blast at Sohbatpur Chowk in Jaffarabad, were shifted to district headquarters hospital Dera Allahyar for medical attendance, police said.

According to police it was a hand grenade attack. “Police further investigating into the incident,” an official said.

“Sixteen persons injured in the blast, were brought to the hospital,” the DHQ administration said in a statement.

Last Friday four people were martyred and eight others sustained injuries after a blast hit close associates of BAP leader and Senator Sarfraz Bugti in Sui area of Balochistan.

The details were shared by Senator Sarfraz Bugti from his Twitter handle, who said that four people were martyred while eight others were injured in an attack in Mat area of Sui.

“Baloch Republican Army terrorists were behind this attack,” he claimed and asked as to how long the state will continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people.

Comments