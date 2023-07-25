Bomb blast at mosque kills police officer, injures others in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A powerful bomb blast occurred at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area in Jamrud – Khyber district in which a police officer – additional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people got injured.

According to the initial investigation, it was apparently a suicide bomb blast. Rescue teams shifted the wounded persons to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Security forces cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprit.

It was learnt that the district Khyber Police conducted an intelligence-based operation over the information of the presence of two terrorists in an under-construction mosque in Jamrud.

One of the terrorists blew himself when the police tried to arrest him while the other terrorist fled the bombing site.

However, the security forces commenced a search operation to arrest the second suspect and successfully arrested him from the spot of the incident.