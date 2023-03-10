Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Bomb hoax at Jinnah Hospital Karachi causes panic

test

KARACHI: Panic prevailed at the Jinnah Hospital Karachi after an anonymous call on 15 police helpline claimed a bomb has been planted in the medical facility, ARY News reported on Friday. 

Springing into action, a police team along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the Jinnah Hospital Karachi and thoroughly searched it but found nothing.

The police said the call turned out to be a hoax, adding the man who made the call has switched off his mobile number. Action will be taken against the man who gave fake call.

Also Read: Karachi police helpline received almost 800,000 prank, bogus calls in 2020

In 2014, a citizen was sentenced to 26 years in jail for making a hoax call to police claiming that he had placed bombs in a market and a busy children’s park. Police, bomb disposal experts and rescue workers were forced to rush to the scene at the time but found nothing.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.