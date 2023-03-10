Bomb hoax at Jinnah Hospital Karachi causes panic

KARACHI: Panic prevailed at the Jinnah Hospital Karachi after an anonymous call on 15 police helpline claimed a bomb has been planted in the medical facility, ARY News reported on Friday.

Springing into action, a police team along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the Jinnah Hospital Karachi and thoroughly searched it but found nothing.

The police said the call turned out to be a hoax, adding the man who made the call has switched off his mobile number. Action will be taken against the man who gave fake call.

In 2014, a citizen was sentenced to 26 years in jail for making a hoax call to police claiming that he had placed bombs in a market and a busy children’s park. Police, bomb disposal experts and rescue workers were forced to rush to the scene at the time but found nothing.

