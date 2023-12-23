Bombs kept in train at Peshawar railway station: police

KARACHI: Two bombs found at cantonment railway station Karachi, couldn’t explode owing to the faulty device, citing police ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police inquiring into various aspects of the incident.

DIG Karachi South Asad Raza has said that the bombs were kept in the train at Peshawar railway station. “CCTV footages being collected from various railway stations”.

“The timer for bomb blast was fixed at 12:00 noon and at that time the train was at Sukkur Rohri junction,” police official said. “Bombs could not explode due to the defective device,” he added.

DIG Asad Raza said that the police was informed about bombs after one hour of the train’s arrival at Cantt Station of Karachi. “The railway staff reported about presence of a suspected bag in train,” he said.

The case of the sabotage bid could not be filed till filing of this report.

The two bombs that looked like time devices were found at platform 2 of Karachi Cantt station, were later defused.

According to police spokesperson, the time devices weighing 10 to 12 kilograms were found in a bag along with battery wire, switches and other items.

Police officials said that the train reached Karachi Cantt station from Peshawar at 08:20 pm and the Bomb Disposal Squad was called at 09:15 when the suspicious bag was spotted.