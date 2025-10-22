Jon Bon Jovi’s voice Is back — and so is Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour

Bon Jovi is officially back. After years away from the stage due to Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery in 2022, the legendary frontman has announced that the band will return to touring with the Forever Tour, set to launch in July 2026.

According to Variety, produced by Live Nation, the Forever Tour will open with four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before crossing the Atlantic for Bon Jovi’s long-awaited return to the U.K. and Ireland. Fans can look forward to massive performances in Edinburgh, Dublin, and London’s Wembley Stadium — marking the band’s first European shows since 2019.

Jon Bon Jovi, speaking about the long-anticipated comeback, said the announcement comes with “a lot of joy” after the challenges of recovery. “I’m lucky enough to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience,” he said. “I’m deeply grateful that our fans and this brotherhood of a band gave me the time to heal and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited.”

The tour coincides with the release of Forever (Legendary Edition), a reimagined version of Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album. The special edition, arriving Friday, includes collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, and Avril Lavigne, among others — a lineup that bridges rock’s legacy with its future.

Fans in the U.K. and Ireland can preorder Forever (Legendary Edition) to unlock early access to the Forever Tour presale beginning October 27 at 9 a.m. local time. General sales start October 31 at 9 a.m.

For Jon Bon Jovi, this new chapter isn’t just a comeback — it’s a celebration of endurance, gratitude, and the enduring bond between Bon Jovi and their fans. The Forever Tour promises to be more than a return to form; it’s a testament to a voice and a spirit that simply refuse to fade.

Bon Jovi Forever Tour Dates:

Tuesday, July 7 — New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 — New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 — New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 — New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, Aug. 28 — Edinburgh, U.K., Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, Sept. 4 — London, U.K., Wembley Stadium