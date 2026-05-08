Bonnie Tyler’s manager has shared more details about her health after the singer was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery following a sudden illness.

The If You Were A Woman singer, 74, underwent emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, Portugal, according to a statement on Wednesday, May 6. According to a BBC report on Thursday, the singer has been induced in coma.

A spokesperson for the singer said she had been “put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery”. He further mentioned, “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we can”.

The recent update followed the initial announcement, sharing that “the surgery went well” and she was recovering. The statement continued, “We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

The singer was scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026. She was set to perform two shows later this month. First on May 22 at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, and then on May 30 in Wiesmoor, Germany.

Tyler has released 18 studio albums. Her most recent record was 2021’s The Best Is Yet to Come. It is worth mentioning that Bonnie spends much of her time between Faro, Portugal, and South Wales. She later developed a deep admiration for the Algarve region, where she began spending more time while working on an album there.