Bonnie Tyler's death leaves Catherine Zeta-Jones heartbroken

Catherine Zeta-Jones is in deep grief following the irreparable loss of her close friend Bonnie Tyler, with whom she shared an unexpected familial link, who has passed away at the age of 75.

Shortly after the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer died, the Chicago actress honored Tyler with a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, July 9. (Tyler’s husband, Robert Sullivan, is Zeta-Jones’s cousin).

“My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away,” she wrote, adding, “[She] has been such a massive part of my life.”

The 56-year-old Zeta-Jones shared a picture of the two in her post, explaining that it was taken the evening before her wedding to Michael Douglas in 2000.

“She sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match,” the Oscar winner continued. “A one-of-a-kind artist who easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you, Bonnie, for the joy you brought to so many.”

She concluded by saying, “Sleep tight, beautiful lady. We shall forever ‘Keep a Welcome in the Hillsides’ of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless.💔🙏🏻”

Tyler and Sullivan, a businessman and former Olympian, were married from 1973 until her passing on July 8. The late singer had previously told the BBC that she performed “Total Eclipse of the Heart” around midnight at Zeta-Jones’ wedding.

“I like to have a drink, you know, but not before I sing. So I drank one glass of vintage champagne from 7:30 until after I came off stage at 12-ish,” she had stated. “And it was all underneath my nose—all this incredible vintage red wine and vintage champagne everywhere. And I couldn’t drink any of it until I came off stage. I made up for it then, though!”

Tyler’s passing was announced on July 9, roughly two months after she underwent emergency intestinal surgery and was placed in an induced coma.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in a hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the official statement read. “We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now, we ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

In mid-June, her family and staff had shared that the singer was “no longer in a coma,” but remained “extremely unwell and in critical care.”

“Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time,” that previous announcement had noted, adding, “[We] want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”