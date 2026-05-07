Bonnie Tyler's Health Scare: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Recovers from Emergency Surgery

Bonnie Tyler, the 74-year-old Welsh singer behind the iconic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has been hospitalized in Portugal after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery.

The singer, who has been a household name since the 1980s, was admitted to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, and is currently recuperating.

According to a statement on her official website, the surgery was successful, and Tyler is expected to make a full recovery.

Her team has asked fans to send their well wishes, saying, “We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery”.

Tyler, who has been a global superstar for decades, recently achieved a major milestone when “Total Eclipse of the Heart” hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. She’s also been touring extensively, with several shows scheduled in Europe, including the SummerLUST Music Festival in Malta on May 22.

The singer has been open about her health issues, including knee problems that required surgery in 2023.

Despite her health scares, Tyler has no plans to retire, saying, “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything”.