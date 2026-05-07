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Bonnie Tyler's Health Scare: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Recovers from Emergency Surgery

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 07, 2026
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Bonnie Tyler's Health Scare: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Recovers from Emergency Surgery
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