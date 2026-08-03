Bonuses and allowances for nurses increased in Kuwait

Kuwait has approved higher bonuses and allowances for nursing and midwifery staff under a new ministerial resolution issued by Health Minister Dr Ahmed Al-Awadhi.

Ministerial Resolution issued by the health minister of Kuwait, No. 206 of 2026, introduces revised monthly allowances for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti nursing staff, along with technically graded joint job titles for nursing and midwifery positions. The changes are based on job title, experience and career progression.

Allowances for Kuwaiti Nursing and Midwifery Staff

For Kuwaiti nursing and midwifery staff, the highest monthly allowance of KD 1,510 will be paid to Head Nursing Specialists and Head Midwifery Specialists.

Senior Nursing Specialists and Senior Midwifery Specialists will receive KD 1,430, while Nursing Specialists and Midwifery Specialists will receive KD 1,350.

For Senior Nurse / Senior Midwife: KD 1,170 and for Nurse / Midwife: KD 1,110, while Assistant Nurse / Assistant Midwife will receive: KD 1,040

The allowances include various components such as work nature allowance, job level bonuς, incentive allowance, cost of living allowance, shift allowance, supervision allowance, training allowance, and on-call allowance.

Allowances for Non-Kuwaiti Nursing Staff

The ministerial resolution also sets revised allowances for non-Kuwaiti nursing and midwifery staff, including

Head Nursing Specialist/Head Midwifery Specialist Work nature allowance, job level bonus, cost of living allowance, shift allowance, supervision allowance, and training bonus.

Senior Nursing Specialist/Senior Midwifery Specialist Includes allowances for work nature,

job level, living costs, shifts, supervision, and training.

Nursing Specialist/Midwifery Specialist: Includes work nature allowance, job level bonus, cost of living allowance, shift allowance, supervision allowance, and training bonus.

Senior Nurse / Senior Midwife: Includes work nature allowance, job level bonus, cost of living allowance, and on-call allowance.

Nurse / Midwife: Includes work nature allowance, job level bonus, cost of living allowance, and on-call allowance.

Assistant Nurse / Assistant Midwife: Includes work nature allowance, job level bonus, cost of living allowance, and on-call allowance.

Nursing Services Technician Allowances

The resolution also covers nursing services technicians.

For Kuwaiti technicians:

Senior Nursing Services Technician: Work nature allowance of up to KD 230 for Category A job level bonus of KD 160, incentive bonus of KD 240, incentive increase of KD 80, cost of living allowance of KD 120, and on-call allowance of KD 160.

Nursing Services Technicians will receive a work nature allowance of up to KD 210 for Category A, a KD 150 job level bonus, a KD 220 incentive bonus, a KD 80 incentive increase, a KD 120 cost of living allowance and a KD 150 on-call allowance.

For non-Kuwaiti technicians:

For non-Kuwaiti technicians, Senior Nursing Services Technicians will receive a work nature allowance of up to KD 130 for Category A, a KD 60 job level bonus, a KD 50 cost of living allowance and a KD 100 on-call allowance.

Nursing Services Technicians will receive a work nature allowance of up to KD 110, a KD 50 job level bonus, a KD 50 cost of living allowance, and a KD 100 on-call allowance.

Additional Bonuses for Kuwaiti Nursing Graduates

The decision also approved special bonuses for Kuwaiti holders of specialized university degrees in nursing or midwifery:

Senior Specialist KD 500

Senior Specialist KD 400

Specialist KD 300

Senior Nurse/Senior Midwife: KD 200

Nurse / Michwife: KD 100

Additional academic qualification bonuses were also approved:

Kuwaiti nurses: KD 150 per month for a PhD and KD 75 per month for a master’s degree.

Non-Kuwaiti nurses: KD 50 per month for a PhD and KD 25 per month for a master’s degree.

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The bonuses apply provided the academic certificates are officially equivalent and related to the nursing field.