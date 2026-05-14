Want to upgrade your ride and dominate the racing scene in Forza Horizon 6? Here are the best ways to make money:

Racing Events: Participate in sprint races, head-to-head, and drift challenges to earn quick credits. Look for events with a green exclamation mark for special rewards.

Wheelspins: Grind skill points to get wheelspin tickets, which can reward you with credits, rare cars, and accessories.

Car Auctions: Sell rare or limited-edition cars on the auction block to make a profit. Research prices on Forza Auction Data to maximize your earnings.

Food Delivery (Raku Raku): Complete food delivery missions to earn credits and XP. Higher ranks yield more rewards.

Car Mastery Perks: Unlock perks like Cash for Skills, Skill Points Bonus, and Increased Credits for Completion to generate passive income.

Festival Playlist: Reach 20 points per season to unlock rare cars and flip them for profit.

Rivals Mode: Compete against virtual rivals to earn credits and experience points.

To take your earnings to the next level, consider using a verified trainer to unlock unlimited credits, but be sure to play offline to avoid account bans.