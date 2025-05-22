web analytics
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Borderlands 4 boss faces backlash over 'real fans' remark

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford faced backlash from fans and Baldur’s Gate 3 publisher after his comment about Borderlands 4’s potential price went viral.

The incident happened when a fan asked him about the studio’s plans for the price tag of the upcoming title amid a hike by other developers in their upcoming games’ prices.

Responding to the question, the Gearbox CEO said that gamers would pay $80 for Borderlands 4 if they were ‘real fans.’

“If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen. My local game store had Starflight for Sega Genesis for $80 in 1991 when I was just out of high school working minimum wage at an ice cream parlor in Pismo Beach and I found a way to make it happen,” he responded to the fans on X.

Fans of the franchise, however, found his response tone-deaf as several called for a boycott of Borderlands 4.

Michael Douse, publishing director of Larian Studios, also joined the discussion, criticising Randy Pitchford over his remarks.

Douse, whose studio developed Baldur’s Gate 3, called Pitchford’s comment ‘gross.’

“Inflation exists (we give inflation bumps for example to employees) and price increases can make sense, but saying ‘real fans will find a way’ is gross because it assumes your game is more important during a cost of living crisis than, for example, making it day to day,” he wrote in a social media post.

Douse added: “Real fans are people who love & understand what you do, keep track, and engage with your stuff regardless of how much they spend.”

He maintained that the studios will not ask fans to do whatever they can to buy Baldur’s Gate 3 if it decides to hike the game’s price.

