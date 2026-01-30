Borderlands 4 just got a huge upgrade fans have been waiting for

After months of anticipation, Gearbox has delivered the feature Borderlands 4 fans have been waiting for since the game’s launch last year.

The open-world, post-apocalyptic looter shooter, available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, has seen steady updates, but one thing players kept requesting was Photo Mode—and it’s finally here.

Gearbox released what it calls a “Major Update,” only the second significant patch for Borderlands 4 so far. True to its name, the update brings a range of changes, but Photo Mode is easily the most eye-catching.

Players can now freeze the chaos of Pandora and capture their adventures in stunning screenshots. In addition to Photo Mode, the update also reworks Harlowe’s Zero-Point Action Skill and adjusts Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode so that loot drops scale higher, giving players even more incentive to dive back into Borderlands 4.

Photo Mode itself follows a familiar structure from Borderlands 3. It is only accessible during gameplay, meaning cutscenes remain unshootable. Split-screen play on consoles is also excluded.

The camera can be controlled using standard movement options in Borderlands 4 and the mode features multiple tabs with a variety of visual effects and settings. It allows players to frame action-packed combat, bizarre weapon combinations, and chaotic co-op moments exactly how they want.

Gearbox hasn’t yet released the file size for this major update, but given its extensive changes, it is expected to be larger than previous patches. Fans should be prepared for a substantial download on PC and consoles.

Borderlands 4 continues to expand its reach. While the game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch 2 release is planned, though the launch date remains unconfirmed.

For now, players have a powerful new tool to memorialize the madness on Pandora. With Photo Mode, Gearbox is giving fans exactly what they asked for—and it couldn’t have come at a better time.