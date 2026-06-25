Bosnia in strong position to reach last 32, Qatar out of World Cup

Bosnia-Herzegovina are on the verge of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time after beating 2022 hosts Qatar 3-1 in their final Group B match on Wednesday.

Bosnia move onto four points and are in a strong position to be one of the best eight third-placed teams to progress to the last 32.

Qatar meanwhile exit at the group stage, just as they did four years ago.

Goals from Bosnia’s youngest ever World Cup player, 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, and an own goal by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada looked to have put the European side in the box seat.

However, Qatar made a game of it when 35-year-old Hassan al-Haydos, their most capped player, pulled one back late in the first-half.

Ermin Mahmic then put the game beyond the Qataris when he scored for the second successive match in the 80th minute.

Bosnia flew out of the blocks as soon as the whistle went, testing Abunada twice inside the first four minutes.

First Abunada denied Ermedin Demirovic’s fierce drive and then he tipped away Ivan Sunjic’s shot.

Bosnia’s dominance finally paid off but it was not to be 40-year-old talisman Edin Dzeko who broke the deadlock but the sublimely-talented teenage left wing.

Abunada was unable to do anything about Alajbegovic’s screamer from outside the area, after he had beaten two players.

The youngster was mobbed by his team-mates and once they had trotted back to the halfway line he stood and milked the moment, putting a finger to his lips.

Dzeko, winning his 150th cap, came more and more into the game and not wishing to have his thunder stolen by the new kid on the block he played an integral role in their second five minutes later.

His shot took a wicked deflection off al-Brake and then Abunada on its way into the net.

Dzeko was well into his stride now and he broke clear a few minutes later, his shot beating Abunada but rebounding off the post.

Bosnia’s earlier sprightliness dipped in the heat and it was the doyen of Qatari football al-Haydos who repaid coach Julen Lopetegui’s faith in slotting home in the 42nd minute.

The Bosnian defence failed to learn from that and in time added on they had the far post to thank for keeping their noses in front as Pedro Miguel’s shot came back off it.

Al-Haydos’s World Cup, and perhaps his distinguished international career, ended in tears as he trudged disconsolately off the pitch injured in the 55th minute.

Chances were few and far between until Esmir stole in from the right wing and came close to emulating Alajbegovic’s effort but Abunada turned it away for a corner.

Bosnian frustration gave way to ecstasy when Mahmic prodded the ball home — the scorer ripping his shirt off in celebration and the 21-year-old paid little notice to being booked for it.