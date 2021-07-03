Bostan-Kolpur shuttle train launched to boost tourism

QUETTA: Pakistan Railways launched on Saturday a shuttle train service between Kolpur and Bostan railway stations in Quetta to facilitate tourists.

The train will chug between the two stations twice a week. Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Quetta Akhtar Mahmood Khattak inaugurated the tourist shuttle train at Quetta station.

Speaking to journalists at the inauguration ceremony, he said the Pakistan Railways (PR) has launched this special train for people of Balochistan and resolved to utilize all available resources to facilitate passengers.

The shuttle train was launched on a request by the Balochistan government. The train will depart from the Quetta railway station for Kolpur at 9pm. It will have stopovers at Buleli, Kuchlak, Bostan, and Supzand railway stations before reaching the final destination and began journey back to Quetta at 2:10pm.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Railways (PR) had launched the Golra-Attock Khurd tourist safari train.

The safari train takes tourists on a sightseeing trip from the Golra railway station to Attock Khurd every Sunday.