Boston Blue premiere features Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez's reunion

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez made a memorable on-screen reunion during the premiere of Boston Blues, the new CBS spinoff of Blue Bloods, which aired on Friday, October 17.

In the debut episode, Ramirez reprised her role as Detective Maria Baez, surprising fans with her appearance alongside Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan. The episode begins with Danny relocating to Boston after his son, Sean, played by Mika Amonsen, is seriously injured while responding to a shooting that resulted in a building fire.

Danny’s move to Boston sets the stage for the new series, which centres on a different law enforcement family led by Sonequa Martin-Green’s character, Lena Silver.

About three minutes into the episode, viewers get a glimpse of Danny and Baez’s relationship since Blue Bloods concluded in 2024. Danny receives a phone call at home while Maria is by his side. “I thought we said when we stay at my place, we turn our ringer off”. Danny jokes. Maria retorts, “It’s your phone, smart ass”, just before Danny learns of Sean’s hospitalisation.

The episode also features Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan visiting the hospital to support her brother and nephew, “You should get packed up, Maria packed you some clothes”, Erin tells Danny, adding that Maria is “worried sick”.

The new series follows Danny and his Boston counterpart as they investigate a deadly fire at a tech company, uncovering family secrets and issues related to facial recognition technology.

Wahlberg expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating he was “so excited to carry on the tradition” and “answer some unanswered questions”.

Boston Blue airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, with episodes available the following day on Paramount+.