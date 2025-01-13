BottleRock 2025 lineup revealed: Green Day, Timberlake & more!

The wait is finally over – the lineup for the highly-anticipated BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been revealed!

According to international media outlets, This year, the famous pop-rock band Green Day will be gracing the stage, much to the delight of their fans who have been eagerly waiting for this for years.

The BottleRock Napa Valley festival, known for its amazing atmosphere and delicious offerings alongside the music, will take place over Memorial Day weekend (May 23rd to 25th) at the Napa Valley Expo in California.

Green Day isn’t the only big name on the list – music fans can also look forward to energetic performances by pop superstar Justin Timberlake and folk-pop favorite Noah Kahan.

Read More: Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case

But that’s not all! The BottleRock Napa Valley festival boasts a massive lineup of over 80 acts, spanning various genres like classic rock, hip-hop, DJ sets, and even jam-band music. This ensures there’s something for everyone, making BottleRock a truly diverse musical experience.

Some other exciting names on the bill include Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage the Elephant, Ice Cube, Sublime with Rome, and Remi Wolfe. While the full schedule with set times for each artist will be revealed later, festivalgoers can already browse the complete list of performers to start planning their must-see shows.

Three-day passes for this unforgettable BottleRock Napa Valley festival weekend start at $456 and go on sale on January 14th at 10 am.

If you’re on a budget, there’s also a convenient layaway plan available for general admission tickets in BottleRock Napa Valley, starting at just $100. Information on single-day passes (if offered) will be released at a later date.

In the spirit of giving back, BottleRock Napa Valley is generously matching donations made by fans, up to the first $50,000. These funds will support FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

Complete lineup of artist for BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Green Day

Justin Timberlake

Benson Boone

Khruangbin

Cage the Elephant

Ice Cube

Sublime

Kaskade

Rebelution

Carín León

Goose

SOFI TUKKER

Public Enemy

4 Non Blondes

Remi Wolf

E-40

Flo Rida

KALEO

Mon Laferte

Lawrence

Beach Bunny

The Story So Far

DOPE LEMON

Allen Stone

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

DRAMA

Lauren Mayberry

Robby Krieger of The Doors

The War and Treaty

G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter

LA LOM

BALTHVS

Vacations

Two Feet

Kate Hudson

Iann Dior

Mallrat

Bad Nerves

bby

Eggy

Mix Master Mike

Anders Osborne

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

Balu Brigada

Chaparelle

The National Parks

Mirador

Sasami

Spiritual Cramp

Miya Folick

Hazlett

Jalen Ngonda

Caloncho

Husbands

Jensen McRae

Hans Williams

Ultra Q

BEL

Bob Schneider

Goldie Boutilier

Moonalice

The Alive

Makua Rothman

One Less Zero

Bombargo

The Saint Cecilia

Raynes

Ava Maybee

Weekend Youth

Bella Rayne

The Silverado Pickups

Slippery People

Oke Junior

Alisun

DJ Umami

Megan Katarina

Summer Brennan

Napa Valley Youth Symphony