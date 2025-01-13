BottleRock 2025 lineup revealed: Green Day, Timberlake & more!

The wait is finally over – the lineup for the highly-anticipated BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been revealed!
According to international media outlets, This year, the famous pop-rock band Green Day will be gracing the stage, much to the delight of their fans who have been eagerly waiting for this for years.
The BottleRock Napa Valley festival, known for its amazing atmosphere and delicious offerings alongside the music, will take place over Memorial Day weekend (May 23rd to 25th) at the Napa Valley Expo in California.
Green Day isn’t the only big name on the list – music fans can also look forward to energetic performances by pop superstar Justin Timberlake and folk-pop favorite Noah Kahan.
But that’s not all! The BottleRock Napa Valley festival boasts a massive lineup of over 80 acts, spanning various genres like classic rock, hip-hop, DJ sets, and even jam-band music. This ensures there’s something for everyone, making BottleRock a truly diverse musical experience.
Some other exciting names on the bill include Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage the Elephant, Ice Cube, Sublime with Rome, and Remi Wolfe. While the full schedule with set times for each artist will be revealed later, festivalgoers can already browse the complete list of performers to start planning their must-see shows.
Three-day passes for this unforgettable BottleRock Napa Valley festival weekend start at $456 and go on sale on January 14th at 10 am.
If you’re on a budget, there’s also a convenient layaway plan available for general admission tickets in BottleRock Napa Valley, starting at just $100. Information on single-day passes (if offered) will be released at a later date.
In the spirit of giving back, BottleRock Napa Valley is generously matching donations made by fans, up to the first $50,000. These funds will support FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.
Complete lineup of artist for BottleRock Napa Valley festival
Green Day
Justin Timberlake
Benson Boone
Khruangbin
Cage the Elephant
Ice Cube
Sublime
Kaskade
Rebelution
Carín León
Goose
SOFI TUKKER
Public Enemy
4 Non Blondes
Remi Wolf
E-40
Flo Rida
KALEO
Mon Laferte
Lawrence
Beach Bunny
The Story So Far
DOPE LEMON
Allen Stone
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
DRAMA
Lauren Mayberry
Robby Krieger of The Doors
The War and Treaty
G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter
LA LOM
BALTHVS
Vacations
Two Feet
Kate Hudson
Iann Dior
Mallrat
Bad Nerves
bby
Eggy
Mix Master Mike
Anders Osborne
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
Balu Brigada
Chaparelle
The National Parks
Mirador
Sasami
Spiritual Cramp
Miya Folick
Hazlett
Jalen Ngonda
Caloncho
Husbands
Jensen McRae
Hans Williams
Ultra Q
BEL
Bob Schneider
Goldie Boutilier
Moonalice
The Alive
Makua Rothman
One Less Zero
Bombargo
The Saint Cecilia
Raynes
Ava Maybee
Weekend Youth
Bella Rayne
The Silverado Pickups
Slippery People
Oke Junior
Alisun
DJ Umami
Megan Katarina
Summer Brennan
Napa Valley Youth Symphony