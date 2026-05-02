The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22. According to early tracking projects, an $80 million-plus opening over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. The theatrical debut brings Disney+‘s beloved series to the big screen for the first time.

The bounty hunter saga has captivated millions worldwide through streaming success. Now audiences will experience the galactic adventure on the big screen with enhanced cinematics and epic scale.

Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, the masked Mandalorian bounty hunter. His young apprentice Grogu, affectionately known as “Baby Yoda” by fans, joins him for their biggest adventure. The film follows their mission as the New Republic enlists their help in protecting the galaxy.

The story picks up in a universe where the Empire has fallen, but Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout space. Favreau and co-writers Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor crafted an adventure that welcomes newcomers without requiring deep Star Wars knowledge.

Industry tracking revealed the film is positioned for a strong Memorial Day debut. The $80 million-plus projection places it competitively against recent tentpole releases. Last year’s Mission Impossible opened to $79 million over the same holiday weekend.

The film avoided the pressure of mainline Star Wars sequels, positioning itself as a spin-off continuation. Lucasfilm has also scheduled another Star Wars film, Starfighter, for next year with director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling.

Lucasfilm will intensify promotion on May the 4th, the unofficial Star Wars holiday. The studio plans to showcase 25 minutes of exclusive footage in select IMAX theaters globally. This strategic marketing move capitalizes on fan enthusiasm heading into Memorial Day weekend.

The campaign emphasizes accessibility for casual viewers unfamiliar with prior Star Wars storylines. Dave Filoni, recently promoted to Lucasfilm president and chief creative officer following Kathleen Kennedy‘s departure, and Favreau have both stressed that the film works perfectly for newcomers.

The Disney+ series became a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in 2019, partly due to Grogu‘s adorable presence capturing viewer hearts worldwide. However, momentum slowed during its third season, prompting the shift to theatrical release. This theatrical gamble represents Favreau‘s confidence in the beloved characters.

Audiences will determine whether the theatrical experience rekindles the series’ original magic. With $80 million in opening weekend tracking and global IMAX exclusives, the answer arrives May 22.