Boxer Amir Khan, Shahzaib Rind meet COAS Asim Munir

Boxing legend Amir Khan and martial arts champion Shahzaib Rind on Saturday met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the military’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, the Army Chief appreciated the outstanding achievements of both the players in the field of sports.

On the occasion, COAS Munir expressed confidence in Pakistan’s talented young generation. The young generation of Pakistan is endowed with immense potential, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahzaib Rind defeated Rana Singh instantly in the match at the ‘Karate Combat’ in Dubai on April 21.

While Singh had an impressive record in his previous matches, the Pakistani karate fighter said that he also worked hard and trained in the US for the encounter.

On meeting Bollywood star Salman Khan, Shahzaib Rind said that Khan showed interest in the MMA and told him that he had seen a few of his fights.