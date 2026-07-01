Boy, 11, dies of rabies after Bat slept on his mouth — No bite found

An 11-year-old boy in Northern Ontario, Canada, died from rabies in 2026 after waking up to find a bat resting on his nose and mouth. The case, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, is the first locally acquired rabies death in the province since 1967.

There were no visible bite or scratch marks. The boy swatted the bat away and his father released it outside. Because he seemed fine, his parents didn’t seek medical care.

How symptoms showed up

About 19 days later, he developed facial numbness, vomiting, and pain. It quickly got worse: slurred speech, fever, trouble swallowing, confusion, and visual hallucinations.

Doctors in the pediatric ICU suspected rabies right away based on the bat exposure and neurological signs. By then it was too late. He died after life support was withdrawn on day 17 of his hospital stay.

Why this matters: ‘No bite’ doesn’t mean ‘no risk’

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms start, with fewer than 35 survivors ever recorded worldwide. Bats are the leading cause of rabies in North America because their bites can be so small they’re missed.

Doctors’ warning: “Any direct human contact with a bat, even in the absence of a visible bite or scratch, is an indication for PEP” — post-exposure prophylaxis. PEP, a series of vaccines given before symptoms, prevents death.

The family agreed to share the case publicly to raise awareness.

Key takeaways for readers

Rabies has no cure after symptoms — prevention is the only protection.

Bat contact alone is enough to call public health, even without a wound.

This is Ontario’s first local rabies death since 1967.