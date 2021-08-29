Boy, 16, withdraws Rs1m from parent’s bank account, invests in PUBG

Due to the addiction to playing PUBG, a boy aged 16 from Mumbai has withdrawn Rs1 million from his parent’s bank account and invested the money in purchasing the virtual cash.

The teenage boy had initially told his parents that the money was spent for online gaming sessions, according to Indian media reports.

After being reprimanded by his parents for wasting the money, the boy left his home in the suburban area of Jogeshwari after leaving a note, saying he was leaving home and would not return.

The upset parents moved to the police to file a missing complaint about their son on Wednesday.

The local police then alerted the crime branch. A search operation was launched after the local police alerted the crime branch following the parents’ complaint.

The boy was later located on Thursday afternoon by police some distance away from his house near Mahakali Caves Road.

After recovering the boy, the police team counselled the parents and the teenager.