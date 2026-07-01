Boy, 3, thrown into Crocodile Pit faces ‘long road to recovery’ after family issue update

A 3-year-old boy allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst Zoo in Cambridgeshire is now stable, but his family says he faces a ‘long road to recovery’.

The incident took place on 18 June. What Happened at Johnsons of Old Hurst Zoo Police have confirmed that the toddler was allegedly tossed about 15ft from an elevated walkway into an enclosure which housed both Nile and saltwater crocodiles on 18 June.

He sustained injuries including what was believed to be a fractured arm and pelvis after falling on a concrete pathway prior to tumbling into the water.

The 3-year-old was also reportedly bitten by a crocodile. The zoo owner, Tracey Johnson, entered the crocodile enclosure to rescue him, and her husband, Andy, also followed suit. The toddler was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Family Update: ‘Extremely Challenging’ Recovery Ahead A statement released via Cambridgeshire Police read: “Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.”

They expressed gratitude to zoo staff for their bravery during the rescue, and to the public for their messages of support and well-wishes.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the young boy has already had several surgeries and is currently stable but still requires both physical and psychological rehabilitation. Police Investigation and Suspect A 30-year-old male from Norfolk was detained on suspicion of attempted murder. It is reported that the suspect has learning disabilities and was accompanied by carers at the time of the incident.

He was released on bail until 18 September, as it was considered that he was unfit to be interviewed.

Detectives are also believed to be looking into the circumstances surrounding the carers who accompanied him. Zoo Reopens Following the Incident Johnsons of Old Hurst was initially forced to close its Tropical House to the public.

The zoo announced that it will resume normal operations this weekend.

Note: All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. The police are continuing their investigation.