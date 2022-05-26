Boy “flies” like Superman at airport, video goes viral

A video of a cute boy pretending to fly like DC Comics superhero Superman is viral across social media platforms.

The video sees the child lying on the handrail of a moving walkaway to make it look like he is flying like the Man of Steel in Qatar. He also imitated the character.

A crew member of British Airways passed by and waved at the camera. The Superman theme music is heard in the video.

This is my youngest son at HAMAD Airport in Qatar. My favourite is when the British Airways crews walks by and waves. They were really nice people on the flight. pic.twitter.com/yoal6MubT0 — Sir Aaron McCord (@Armor_10) May 21, 2022

Earlier, Jason Momoa upgraded from reel-life hero to real-life superhero after surprising an ailing Aquaman fan, Danny Sheehan, with a FaceTime call.

The Dune star, who plays the eponymous Aquaman in DC Films’ Aquaman franchise, got in touch with 7-year-old Sheehan who has a rare form of brain cancer after he went viral with a video of his reaction to receiving an Aquaman figurine.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of their precious moment together.

The clip showed them discussing dolphins and Aquaman, while the boy displayed the figurine.

“You are so beautiful. I’m excited. I’ve been hearing about you from all over from all my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing,” the 41-year told Sheehan, who went on to share something ‘very important’ with Momoa: “I love dolphins.”

“You love dolphins? Have you ever rode on a dolphin?” Momoa asked, to which the kid replied, “No I never have and I’ve never seen one before.” Momoa then went on to tell him that they’ve “gotta make that happen.”

Jason Momoa will next be seen in the Aquaman and Dune sequels.

