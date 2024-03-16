Boy found dead from house in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Police claimed to have found the body of a young boy in a house located in the Latifabad No. 5 area of Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police officials, the boy has been identified as Abdul Rehman and hails from Tharparkar, also known as Thar, district in Sindh.

The police spokesperson stated that the postmortem of the body is underway to identify the cause of death, meanwhile, the investigation into the case has been launched.

Back in 2020, a morose development occurred in the ill-fated Abdul Hakeem town of Khanewal district, neighbors recovered the bodies of three siblings from a house after “day-long silence”.

Police confirmed the three deceased were siblings after the neighbors called upon them having found the dead bodies.

According to the details reported so far, the parents of the deceased three siblings had had a domestic fight the previous day following which the mother rushed to her maternal home leaving the kids behind.

The neighbors, surprised by the unusual silence in the house all day long, probed and discovered three dead bodies of the siblings and reported them to the local police.

In the preliminary reports the Kabirwala police have shared they found proof of poisoning from the children’s bodies, however, for factual forensics the bodies have yet to be sent for a post-mortem report, they said.