A Salford dad who helped stop a Manchester-bound Jet2 flight from being diverted as he calmed a disruptive passenger insists his eight-year-old boy is the ‘real hero’.

James Rose, 42, and his son Phoenix were the mystery father and son who stepped in to placate a rowdy traveller on a plane from Izmir, Turkey, last Friday.

Now, the airline has rewarded both Phoenix and James with flight vouchers to thank them for ‘showing the utmost compassion and kindness and care’.

The flight had been due to depart around 8pm, but was delayed by about an hour until 20 other passengers were put on the plane.

After taking off, witnesses said the disruption began just 30 minutes after takeoff, when a woman was caught drinking her own alcohol.

One witness said: ‘She then just erupted, calling them names, being violent towards them.’

But Mr Rose asked if he could intervene and speak to the woman. The disruptive passenger was moved to sit beside him. Mr Rose stayed with the woman and kept her calm.

Mr Rose listened to the woman, had a chat and kept the situation under control, as his son, Phoenix, helped his father.

‘He was getting out football cards, constantly in conversation with her,’ a witness said.

Mr Rose said he was taken aback by the positive response after his story went viral, but said the credit must all go to his son. He and Phoenix were flying home after cutting their holiday following a family emergency.

‘I’m not the hero. It was my lad. The way he handled the situation, he calmed her down. She was swearing and calling them every name under the sun,’ he said.

‘One of the stewardesses said That’s it, we’re gonna call the pilot and get this plane diverted’. I said ‘Can you give me 30 seconds’. I asked if we could get her seated next to me.

‘We put her in the middle between my lad and me, and that’s when my lad took over. He was absolutely fantastic; he took over. He was saying to her, ‘Don’t shout, don’t swear… what do your kids do?’

‘My lad stuck to her like glue. Every time she tried to go off, he would tap her and say, ‘Come on, talk to me,’ It was just magnificent to see.’

Phoenix, his dad said, just hopes the woman is okay: ‘He’s very thoughtful and said ‘I hope she gets the help and care she needs.’

Greater Manchester Police said officers attended, but no crimes were reported.