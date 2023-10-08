Boy run over by car during wedding ceremony in Karachi

KARACHI: An 11-year-old boy lost his life in Karachi after being run over by a car when he was trying to collect banknotes being showered on the wedding guests, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Yaqoobabad – Orangi Town Sector 11.5 where a boy was run over by a vehicle during a wedding ceremony.

It emerged that the hosts were showering banknotes on the wedding guests near a vehicle and the minor boy namely Muzammil tried to collect the money.

Police said that the driver of the rented vehicle fled from the scene following the horrific accident. Police arrested two persons from the scene and shifted them to the police station.

Police added that a case will be filed over the complaint of the deceased boy’s family.