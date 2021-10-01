Boy ‘tied with rope, deprived of food by parents’ recovered in Lahore

LAHORE: Police officials have recovered a 10-year-old boy tied with a rope and deprived of food allegedly by merciless parents in Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Baig, ARY News reported on Friday.

A video has surfaced that showed a helpless boy, 10, who was tied with a rope inside a house and deprived of food allegedly by his parents. In the video, the hungry boy was seen asking the neighbours to provide food to him.

The unknown man, who was recording the conversation with the child, questioned what he wanted to eat. To this, the boy asked how will he get in to give him food. The frightened boy, Abdullah can be heard saying to the man not to tell anything to his father.

The minor boy then told him that he cannot go to any portion of the house as the door of his room was locked from outside. He kept requesting the neighbour to refrain from telling anything to his father and mother. Later, the neighbour told him to remain calm as he is going to do something to help him.

The neighbour told the media that a man named Nadeem used to torture his son each day after tying with a rope.

Following the complaint, the teams of ARY News and policemen from Hanjarwal police station rushed to the house and released the minor boy named Abdullah from captivity.

The father of the boy was arrested following the inhumane treatment. The affected boy told the media that he was subjected to torture by his father.

On the other hand, the arrested father claimed that he tied his son with a rope after he started stealing valuables.

A case was registered at Hanjarwal police station against the father over the complaint of sub-inspector (SI) Arshad Nazeer.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that torture marks were also found on 10-year-old Abdullah’s body. The man was sent to jail after the registration of the case.

