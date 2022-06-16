‘Boycott Brahmastra’ tops Twitter trends following the trailer release

‘Boycott Brahmastra’ became one of the top trends on Twitter after the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring now-real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which had been on the cards for years dropped yesterday enthralling the fans of modern mythology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

However, seems like the loyal fans of late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, are on a mission to flop yet another movie with ‘Nepo kids’ in the cast, as #Boycottbrahmastra became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site, hours after the trailer was released by the makers.

One of the other prominent reasons behind the boycott call is a temple scene from the trailer in which the lead actor is seen wearing shoes inside the worship area, hurting the Hindu sentiments.

Have a look at some of the reaction tweets on the post:

We will never support these Druggies..

We will never support worthless Nepo kids.. We won’t forget what they did to Multi talented Sushant Singh Rajput. Don’t forget 👇🏼#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra CBI Do Justice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/zouJrmf1Ty — PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@PiyaliBh) June 16, 2022

My Reason To #BoycottBrahmastra is #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt 👇 Never ever in my life I will watch their movies No Matter what I will #BoycottBollywood Bollywood will Collapse Because of Pure Energy Of SushantSRajput CBI ItsHightime In SSRCase https://t.co/eJd8kpirSa — ANGRY BOT 🦋 🌟 🦋 🌟 🦋 (@The_Justice_Bot) June 15, 2022

#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #BoycottBrahmastra #Brahmastra Tell your neighbors, friends, relatives and advise them to tell more to not watch trashy Bollywood. Give money to poor or educate an orphan. Do not pay bollywood mafia. — Reba (@RebaK35710421) June 16, 2022

I will never forget how #AliaBhatt Insulted Sushant Singh Rajput on Karan Johar Show#BoycottBollywood CBI Its Hightime In SSRCase #BoycottBrahmastra#BoycottBrahmastraMovie pic.twitter.com/Zt94vcY4Oq — YOGESH MANE (@yogeshmane779) June 16, 2022

Why did Karan Johar release the trailer of his film on 15th June but full promotion from 14th? Could have chosen any other day. Is it to mock SUSHANT? He kept insulting him when he was alive but that still hasn’t quenched this thirst it seems.#BoycottBrahmastra #Brahmastra — Reba (@RebaK35710421) June 16, 2022

Why entering temple 🛕 with shoes 👟 ❓❓❓

Every masterpiece has it’s cheap copy🤐#BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood — @shubhampaul (@shubham_paul_) June 16, 2022

Why he Is entering Temple with shoes #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YJGyauTD1z — Shashikanth Reddy (@Shashi26214076) June 15, 2022

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, while, Shah Rukh Khan has been teased in a cameo role.

Comments