Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

‘Boycott Brahmastra’ tops Twitter trends following the trailer release

test

‘Boycott Brahmastra’ became one of the top trends on Twitter after the official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring now-real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which had been on the cards for years dropped yesterday enthralling the fans of modern mythology.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

However, seems like the loyal fans of late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, are on a mission to flop yet another movie with ‘Nepo kids’ in the cast, as #Boycottbrahmastra became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site, hours after the trailer was released by the makers.

One of the other prominent reasons behind the boycott call is a temple scene from the trailer in which the lead actor is seen wearing shoes inside the worship area, hurting the Hindu sentiments.

Have a look at some of the reaction tweets on the post:

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, while, Shah Rukh Khan has been teased in a cameo role. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.