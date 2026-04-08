Boys S5 kicks off with shocking two-episode premiere

Amazon revealed the full schedule for the fifth and final season of The Boys. This new season broke the conventional trend with a two-episode premiere instead of the usual three.

In the recent update, Amazon revealed the full schedule for the fifth and final season of The Boys. The new season will break a series tradition with a two-episode premiere instead of the usual three, with one new episode each week.

If you’re planning to tune in, here’s all of the release information we have for The Boys Season 5. The Boys will once again be streaming exclusively on Prime Video, which is included in all Amazon Prime memberships.

The fifth and final season of the series will premiere with two episodes on April 8, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. That’s 5 am BST for anyone across the pond.

One new episode will continue to drop at the same time every Wednesday, leading up to the series finale in mid-May. Some Reddit users noticed leaked episode titles on TV guides, but only the first episode title is confirmed.

Global release times

US & Canada (PT – Vancouver): 12:00 AM

US & Canada (MT – Calgary): 1:00 AM

US & Canada (CT – Winnipeg): 2:00 AM

US & Canada (ET – Toronto/New York): 3:00 AM

UK (BST): 8:00 AM

Europe (CET): 9:00 AM

UAE (GST): 11:00 AM

Pakistan (PKT): 12:00 PM

India (IST): 12:30 PM

Singapore (SGT): 3:00 PM

Japan (JST): 4:00 PM

Australia (AWST): 3:00 PM

Australia (AEST): 5:00 PM

New Zealand (NZST): 7:00 PM

The first two episodes drop together, followed by weekly Wednesday releases, with the finale on May 20.

The new season carries on directly from The Boys Season 4 as well as Gen V Season 2. Creator Eric Kripke has already spoken on the role of the latter, indicating we won’t just see the younger Supes fly in to save the day. The ending we will end up seeing was planned as far back as Season 3.

Karl Urban has already hinted at some massive character deaths. The creator, however, has also tried to ease expectations around any massive battle sequences, claiming “we still don’t have Game of Thrones’ budget.”

It goes without saying that the politically charged series is also returning at a politically charged time in America. Speaking on comparisons to the Trump administration, Kripke hinted at a Homelander line we’ll end up seeing in Episode 7.

While the main series may be ending, this likely won’t be the last we see of The Boys. Or whoever survives, at least. Gen V is still waiting on a green light for Season 3, a decision that may be tied to The Boys finale. A new prequel series, Vought Rising, is also in development.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say the cast of The Boys is in high demand. For the time being, however, Antony Starr will have to continue to fight claims he’d be the perfect Wesker in a Resident Evil movie.