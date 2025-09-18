Grey’s Anatomy star Brad Everett Young tragically dies at 46

Brad Everett Young, Grey’s Anatomy actor and celebrated celebrity photographer, has died at the age of 46 after a tragic wrong-way car accident in California.

According to , Brad Everett Young was driving alone on the 134 Freeway late on 15 September after watching a film when another vehicle, travelling in the wrong direction, struck his car. The driver of the other vehicle survived and was hospitalised, but Brad Everett Young died at the scene from his injuries.

Best known for his versatile career, Brad Everett Young made notable appearances in Grey’s Anatomy, Felicity, Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Boy Meets World. His acting journey began in 1999 and included roles in films such as Rumor Has It…, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Artist and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in 2017.

Grey’s Anatomy, where Brad Everett Young appeared in guest roles, remained one of the highlights of his television career.

Alongside acting, Brad Everett Young was a renowned celebrity photographer with a devoted following of more than two million on Instagram.

His portraits featured stars including David Harbour, Seth Green and Gavin Casalegno. His photography brand, Dream Loud Official, became his signature project and will continue his artistic legacy.

Brad Everett Young’s career and creativity touched both Hollywood screens and photography circles.

Friends and collaborators, including those from Grey’s Anatomy and beyond, remember him for his dedication to art and his generous spirit.

Also Read: Robert Redford net worth: A fortune built on Oscars, Sundance and timeless roles

This is asad week for Hollywood as two days earlier, legendary actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Redford, died at the age of 89.

confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Utah, surrounded by family.

Robert Redford was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1936. He began his career on stage before moving into television roles in the early 1960s.