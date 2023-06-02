Brad Pitt accuses “vindictive” Angelina Jolie for selling winery stake without consent

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt said his “vindictive” ex-wife and fellow celebrity Angelina Jolie sold her winery share to harm him.

The ‘World War Z‘ star made fresh accusations in court documents. He accused her of selling her stake in their Chateau Miraval estate without their consent.

The former couple bought the land in 2008 after their marriage. They engaged in a legal battle over it since last year.

According to the agreement, they agreed that Brad Pitt would earn 68 per cent of the company as he put more time and investment in it.

However, Angelina Jolie got a third party involved after selling her 38 per cent share to a Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. The latter was previously owned by her former husband.

Her 38 per cent share climbed to 50 per cent after winning the joint custody of their six children. But a judge overturned the ruling.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt winery case is expected to go on for a long time due to hostilies between them.