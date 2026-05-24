Brad Pitt Calls Finalized Divorce from Angelina Jolie “Not That Major,” Says He’s Focused on Moving Forward

After eight years of legal battles, Brad Pitt has made his first major public comment on the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie — and he’s keeping it low-key.

In a recent interview with GQ while promoting his upcoming film F1, the 61-year-old actor addressed the conclusion of the lengthy split, saying it didn’t feel like a turning point. “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” Pitt said.

An Eight-Year Legal Saga Comes to a Close

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after an incident on a private jet flight from Europe, citing irreconcilable differences.

What followed was one of Hollywood’s longest and most contentious celebrity divorces, marked by custody disputes, allegations of abuse, and public statements from both sides.

The couple, who were together for 12 years and married for two, share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

While a judge declared them legally single in 2019, issues around custody and asset division dragged on until December 2024, when they finally reached a settlement.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, said at the time that the settlement was “just one part of a long ongoing process.” He added that Jolie was “exhausted, but relieved this one part is over,” noting she had focused on finding peace and healing for her family since leaving the properties they shared with Pitt.

The settlement reportedly waives future spousal financial support, but details remain confidential. A separate lawsuit over their French winery, Château Miraval, is still ongoing.

Pitt’s Perspective: “It’s Just Legal”

When asked if the finalization brought relief, Pitt downplayed it. He said the end of the legal process didn’t change much for him personally.

“My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro,” he told GQ. “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with… Mostly I feel pretty — my life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am.”

Pitt has spoken openly in recent years about seeking help after the split, including attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He’s described that period as a low point but also a turning point that pushed him toward personal growth and accountability.

Life Post-Divorce

Since 2022, Pitt has been in a relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 35. The couple made their first public appearance together at a Formula 1 event in 2024 and are reportedly living together in Los Angeles.

Sources told Page Six that de Ramon encouraged Pitt to settle the divorce so they could move forward without the “albatross” of the eight-year legal battle.